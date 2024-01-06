Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s TOTAL earnings for 12 weeks

Mumbai: Abhishek Kumar, the current trending sensation on social media, faced elimination from Bigg Boss 17 after a physical altercation with Samarth Jurel, as decided by captain Ankita Lokhande. Since then, an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities has flooded in, with the hashtag ‘Nation supports Abhishek’ continuing to trend on X.

And now, Abhishek Kumar’s return to the Bigg Boss house has become the talk of the town. Let’s have a look at the earnings of one of the most hyped contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

Abhishek Kumar Bigg Boss 17 Remuneration

According to reports, the Udariyaan actor charges around Rs 5 lakh per week in Bigg Boss 17. So, he has amassed approximately Rs 60 lakh during his 12-week stint on the show.

Inside sources reveal that Abhishek Kumar made a swift re-entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house just hours after his elimination now. The credit for this unexpected return goes to none other than the show’s host, Salman Khan, who reportedly decided to give him a second chance.

Now, fans are eagerly anticipating Abhishek’s journey in the upcoming weeks. Will he manage to make it to the finale? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.