Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande’s REAL name revealed

Mumbai: Popular Indian actress Akita Lokhande has won several accolades for her acting skills and is one of the few Indian actresses who became popular among the masses with their debut project only. Ankita Lokhande started her career with the popular TV series Pavitra Rishta in 2009. The actress is currently making headlines as she has appeared in the TV reality show Bigg Boss17 with her husband. Everything about the couple is being discussed and read among her fans online.

Do you know ‘Ankita’ is not the actress’ real name? Well, she has been popular by the name of Ankita Lokhande but her real name is Tanuja Lokhande. Yes, the actress later adopted a different screen name like a few of the other popular actors. The actress as per reports dreamt of becoming an air hostess and is from Indore, MP.

As per reports, Ankita had enrolled herself in the reputed air hostess institute of India- Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training but it was during her enrolment period that an audition was held in Indore and she was selected. The actress then went to Mumbai and later on, made her debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita Lokhande is among the few actors who went from TV to Bollywood after she made her movie debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. She was then part of another movie Baaghi 3 too.

Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain on 14 December in 2021 in Mumbai.

