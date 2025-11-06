Mumbai: Just when the internet was still buzzing with rumours about Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s separation, yet another beloved TV couple has reportedly called it quits. Television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, who won hearts with their chemistry both on and off-screen, are now said to be heading for divorce leaving fans shocked.

For quite some time, whispers about trouble in their marriage have been making headlines. While the duo neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, a latest report by News18 has now stated that the couple has officially filed for divorce.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt divorce

An insider close to the couple revealed, “Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce and formalities are likely to begin soon. We are not sure how the problem between the two started, but it is confirmed that they are now parting ways.”

Neil and Aishwarya first met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they played the roles of Virat Chavan and Pakhi, respectively. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into real-life love, and the couple tied the knot in 2021. They later participated together in Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17, further cementing their bond in the public eye.

However, fans had started noticing signs of distance between the two. The couple hasn’t made any public appearance together in months and has not shared photos since Holi 2025. While Aishwarya remains active on social media, Neil’s last Instagram post dates back to September 16, 2025, which was a paid collaboration. He was also missing from Aishwarya’s Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali posts this year.

While the couple is yet to issue an official statement, fans are hoping for clarity soon. For now, it seems one of television’s most loved couples has reached a heartbreaking chapter in their story.