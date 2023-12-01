Bigg Boss 17 double eviction: Tehelka OUT, who is next?

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, Karan Johar is set to step in as the host this week, filling in for Salman Khan, who will be absent from the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for undisclosed reasons.

Tehelka Bhai Eliminated From Bigg Boss 17

The upcoming episode will witness the unexpected eviction of Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka Bhai, despite not being nominated. Karan Johar will reportedly remove Tehelka from the show due to a physical altercation with Abhishek Kumar. The show’s policy of eliminating contestants involved in physical fights will be showcased in tonight’s episode.

Week 7 Nominated Contestants List

With Tehelka out of the picture, attention now shifts to the eight nominated contestants facing eviction this week–

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Rinku Dhawan

Anurag Dobhal

Firoza Khan (Khanzaadi)

Vicky Jain

Mannara Chopra

Ankita Lokhande

Neil Bhatt

Among all the nominated contestants, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Hain, and Khanzaadi have very low chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17, according to the latest voting trends and their significant fan following.

The bottom three contenders, Arun, Anurag, and Rinku, face uncertainty, with indications pointing towards one of them leaving the Bigg Boss house in the seventh week. Many speculations suggest that Rinku Dhawan is the likely candidate for eviction. The audience eagerly awaits the outcome as the drama unfolds in tonight’s episode.

