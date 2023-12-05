Bigg Boss 17 elimination: 3 Top, popular contestants in trouble

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is keeping viewers hooked with its ever-growing drama and suspense. Following Tehlka Bhai’s recent exit, attention is now focused on the mid-season elimination. With 14 contestants currently in the game, this week’s nominations have stirred anticipation as more than half of the participants are on the chopping block.

Bigg Boss 17 Nominated Contestants List

In a surprising twist, eight contestants find themselves nominated, adding an extra layer of suspense to the upcoming eviction — Neil Bhatt (as nominated for the entire season), Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raees Khan and Arun Mashettey.

Munawar, Vicky, Abhishek Join List

Notably, popular and strong contenders like Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain are among those facing the danger of leaving the Bigg Boss house this week.

Despite being in the danger zone, many fans believe that these three contestants have a slim chance of elimination due to their impressive gameplay and substantial fan following. Viewers find them entertaining and are rooting for their journey until the grand finale.

As the tension rises, everyone is eagerly waiting to see whose Bigg Boss 17 journey will take an unexpected turn in the upcoming eviction. Who do you think walk home next? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.