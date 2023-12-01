Bigg Boss 17: Fans demand removal of THIS contestant immediately

Mumbai: In a week filled with drama, disputes, and heated moments, Bigg Boss 17 took an intense turn, leaving fans both shocked and outraged. The spotlight fell on contestant Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka Bhai, who faced severe backlash from viewers for his aggressive behaviour.

The tipping point occurred in a recent episode when Tehelka Bhai was seen grabbing fellow contestant Abhishek Kumar by the neck during a disagreement that stemmed from a heated argument between Isha Malviya and Arun Mahashetty. Abhishek, stepping in to support Isha, found himself at the centre of Tehelka Bhai’s reported outburst. This incident marked a concerning pattern of aggressive behaviour from Tehelka Bhai, despite previous warnings having little impact on his conduct.

As the outrage from fans escalated, demands for Tehelka Bhai’s immediate eviction from Bigg Boss 17 flooded social media.

Check out the tweets below.

Yaar this is so heartwrenching for me!!

Stay strong champ! 🥺Sending positivity! ❣️



EVICT TEHELKA NOW

WE STAND WITH ABHISHEK#AbhishekKumar #BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/0MYlkSLlbJ — 𝐀𝐁𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐊.𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐗 (@AbhiiiiXD) November 30, 2023

EVICT TEHELKA NOW ?! seriously ? What a convenient way to hide Abhishek's agressive behaviour towards Mannara, just by changing the camera angle towards irrelevant 🥲👏 #Tehelka sahi bola ra tha But alas the most knowledgable host slammed Tehelka instead. #AbhishekKumar pic.twitter.com/pRzSuU0TGU — RebelliousStreak (@rebelyellstreak) November 30, 2023

Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai Evicted From Bigg Boss 17

Reports from inside sources now reveal that Sunny Arya has already been eliminated from the show. The eviction was reportedly carried out by Karan Johar, who has temporarily taken over hosting duties from Salman Khan this week.

Viewers can expect to witness Tehelka Bhai’s elimination unfold in tonight’s episode, bringing a decisive end to his controversial journey on Bigg Boss 17.

What’s your take on Tehelka’s behaviour and eviction? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.