Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Trophy pic, top 3, winner and runner-up

Mumbai: The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner, scheduled for tomorrow, January 28th. The nation is buzzing with anticipation to witness who will be crowned this year’s winner among the top 5 finalists.

The contenders vying for the coveted trophy are — Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

Bigg Boss 17 Trophy

In a recent promo for the upcoming episode, the makers unveiled a glimpse of the winner’s trophy, adding to the excitement among fans.

Top 3 Contestants

According to various polls, Google votings, and social media pages, the top three contestants include —

Munawar Faruqui

Abhishek Kumar

Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Name 2024

The prevailing trend in predictions suggests that Munawar Faruqui is likely to emerge victorious with a huge margin. He leading everywhere with highest number of votes across different platforms.

Bigg Boss 17 Runner-Up Name

For the runner-up positions, many viewers speculate that Abhishek Kumar might secure the first runner-up title, while Mannara Chopra is anticipated to bag the second runner-up title. However, it’s essential to note that outcomes may vary, as the show’s makers could influence the final results. Mannara might end up with first runner-up title.

As the excitement builds up, fans eagerly await the grand finale to see who will clinch the Bigg Boss 17 winner’s trophy. Only time will reveal the ultimate outcome of this season’s thrilling competition.

