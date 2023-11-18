Bigg Boss 17 in hot water, fans extremely angry, know why

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 viewers are expressing their frustration as the show’s makers have decided to skip eliminations once more. Inside sources have revealed that this week, just like the previous one, will have no eviction. This news has left fans disappointed and furious.

The nominated contestants for this week include Anurag Dobhal, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, and Abhishek Kumar. Fans were anticipating the elimination of either Anurag or Sunny Arya, but it seems their expectations will not be met as host Salman Khan is likely to announce the absence of eliminations in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Netizens are criticizing the Bigg Boss 17 makers for what they perceive as manipulating rules as per their convenience. Fans are expressing their discontent on social media, accusing the show of delivering monotonous content and repetitive fights week after week.

This latest decision by the makers has sparked a fresh wave of backlash, with viewers questioning the credibility of the show and feeling let down by the lack of excitement. Check out the tweets below.