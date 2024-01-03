Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya’s photo with ex-boyfriend goes viral

Mumbai: Popular actress Isha Malviya is currently grabbing attention as one of the most discussed contestants on Bigg Boss 17. While her game on the show is making headlines, her personal life has become a major talking point among both the housemates and the audience.

The focus is on her relationships, particularly with Samarth Jurel and her past involvement with Abhishek Kumar, leading to heated arguments on the show. The trio is currently on social media due to their most recent fight in which Samarth and Isha tried provoking Abhishek and even mocked his mental health on national television.

Adding fuel to the fire, an old photo of Isha Malviya with her Udaariyan co-star Lokesh Batta has surfaced on the internet, going viral. The Khabri shared the photo, labelling Lokesh as Isha’s ‘Ex-BF.’

Old Picture of #IshaMalviya with her Ex-BF Lokesh surfaces on social media. pic.twitter.com/3A1KOUaPCQ — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 2, 2024

Speculations were rife that Isha dated Lokesh a short period before Abhishek. Responding to these rumours, Lokesh Batta, in an interview, admitted to having a close connection with Isha but clarified that they were never in a romantic relationship. Despite the rumours, Isha has not provided any comments on this matter.

