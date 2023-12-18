Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Khanzaadi earned in 9 weeks

Despite being one of the most beloved and fearless contestants in Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi's journey came to an end last week

Published: 18th December 2023
Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Khanzaadi earned in 9 weeks
Bigg Boss 17 eliminated contestant Khanzaadi (Instagram)

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, Firoza Khan, popularly known as Khanzaadi, bid farewell to the Bigg Boss 17 house in the latest elimination. Salman Khan, the host of the reality show, revealed on Saturday that Khanzaadi received the fewest votes, leading to her exit from the show.

Despite being one of the most beloved and fearless contestants in Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi’s journey came to an end. Let’s see how much she earned for her stint in India’s biggest reality show.

Khanzaadi Bigg Boss 17 Remuneration

Reportedly, Khanzaadi was the lowest-paid participant this season. Sources indicate that she earned approximately Rs 3 lakhs per week during her stint on the show.

Khanzaadi eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 (Instagram)

Khanzaadi’s journey in the Bigg Boss house concluded in the 9th week, and for her two months and one week on the show, she is said to have earned around 27 lakhs.

In other developments, Ayesha Khan, known as Munawar Faruqui’s ex-girlfriend, made an entry into Bigg Boss 17 as the fourth wildcard contestant. As the dynamics in the house continue to evolve, fans are eager to see how Ayesha Khan’s presence will impact the show in the coming episodes.

