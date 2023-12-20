Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Vicky Jain earned in 10 weeks

Mumbai: Vicky Jain is one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 17, thanks to his entertaining antics and strategic gameplay. The reality show has been showcasing his ability to form bonds with fellow contestants while also stirring up some heated arguments, notably with his wife Ankita Lokhande, with whom he seems to clash almost daily in the house. But do you know how much is Vicky Jain charging per week to be on the show?

Vicky Jain Bigg Boss 17 Earnings

Reports suggest that Vicky Jain is the richest contestant in the Bigg Boss 17 house, although not the highest paid. His wife and co-contestant Ankita is on the top of the list.

Bigg Boss 17 Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande (Twitter)

He is said to be charging a substantial amount of Rs 5 to 7 lakh per week for his participation in the show. As the show enters its 10th week, Vicky has already raked in an impressive sum of Rs 50 to 70 lakh over the past two months.

Fans are eagerly watching to see how far Vicky will go in the game, considering his entertaining nature and mastermind strategies. The controversies and clashes with Ankita Lokhande have added an extra layer of drama to his journey in the Bigg Boss house.

Let’s see if he can secure a spot in the finale with his interesting gameplay.

What’s your take on Vicky Bhayya’s game in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.