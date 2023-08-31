Bigg Boss 17: List of 7 confirmed contestants with photos

According to latest reports, Bigg Boss 17 is likely to hit the screens on October 20

Bigg Boss 17: List of 7 confirmed contestants with photos
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Celesti Bairagey and Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is still over a month away from its premiere. It was first scheduled to begin from September 30. But, latest reports suggest that the makers have decided to push the premiere to October 20 due to the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this yet.

The creative makers of Bigg Boss 17 are currently busy selecting the participants for the upcoming season. Many names of celebrities from the entertainment industry are surfacing online as potential contestants for BB 17, but we have a couple of names of contestants who have been confirmed. Check them out below.

Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande (Instagram)
  • Actress-social media influencer Celesti Bairagey
  • Ankita Lokhande
  • Vicky Jain
  • Kanwar Dhillon
  • Alice Kaushik
  • Neil Bhatt
  • Aishwarya Sharma
  • Harsh Beniwal

Other Rumoured Names

A few other celebrity names that are speculated to take part in the Salman Khan-hosted show are Kanika Mann, Nyra Banerjee, Gia Manek, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, UK 07 Rider (Anurag Dhobal), among otheers.

