Bigg Boss 17: Makers announce eviction of all 14 contestants from…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17, currently in its mid-season, has just thrown a curveball that has left viewers in complete shock. In a recent viral promo on Twitter, a major twist was unveiled – all 14 contestants have gone homeless! Yes, you read it right!

Bigg Boss 17 New Promo, New Twist

The promo features Bigg Boss announcing a game-changing twist, declaring that the three rooms—Dil, Dimaagh, and Dum—are now dissolved. All contestants are instructed to swiftly vacate their rooms. Bigg Boss says that he will be sending mattresses to accommodate everyone in the common living area, also known as “Mohalle ka Chowk.”

Promo BiggBoss17 Gharwale hue beghar, sab rahenge ab ek saath mohalle ki chowk me pic.twitter.com/vrKnkar99I — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 4, 2023

This unexpected turn of events has sent shockwaves through the house, leaving contestants bewildered. As they adapt to this new living arrangement, the upcoming episode promises to be filled with unpredictability.

Tonight’s episode is anticipated to be a rollercoaster ride, and viewers can expect to be glued to their screens as they witness how the tables turn with this surprising twist in Bigg Boss 17.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.