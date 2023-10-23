Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan addresses Arun as ‘Hyderabadi potta’

Arun's fun personality, combined with his use of the Hyderabadi dialect, has injected a refreshing and entertaining element into Bigg Boss 17

Published: 23rd October 2023 1:54 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan and contestant Arun Srikanth (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is now entering its second week, and the 17 contestants are pulling out all the stops to make their mark on the small screen. Among them, Arun Srikanth Mashettey from Hyderabad is effortlessly winning hearts, thanks to his easygoing nature and the way he flaunts the Hyderabadi language. He’s been adding a unique Hyderabadi touch to the show, and fans can’t get enough of his fun-loving side.

In the recent ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode hosted by Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar started things off by asking Arun to provide a recap of the events from the first week inside the Bigg Boss house. With a chuckle, Salman Khan asked, “Hyderabadi potta kahan hai?” (“Where is the Hyderabadi lad?”). Arun, ever the entertainer, raised his hand and accepted the task of summarizing the week’s happenings.

In his signature Hyderabadi style, Arun recounted the events with humor and wit, leaving not just the audience but also Salman Khan in splits.

Arun’s fun personality, combined with his use of the Hyderabadi dialect, has injected a refreshing and entertaining element into the show.

Well, what’s your take on Arun Bhai’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 17? Comment below.

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd October 2023 1:54 pm IST

