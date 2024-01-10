Bigg Boss 17 Top 8: Next contestant to get eliminated is…

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 is edging closer to its grand finale. Host Salman Khan confirmed that the grand finale will be aired on January 27 and 28. The competition is now intensifying with only nine contestants remaining in the game. This week seven contestants have been nominated for the upcoming elimination round.

Only two contestants are safe this week — Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokhande, while Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain, and Ayesha Khan find themselves in the hot seat.

According to the latest voting trends on Bigg Boss Voting.com, Munawar Faruqui is leading the pack with the highest number of votes, closely followed by Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra. Arun Mashettey secures the fourth position, trailed by Ayesha Khan.

In a surprising turn, Vicky Jain finds himself in the bottom two alongside Samarth Jurel. Speculations suggest Vicky Jain has more chances of staying until the finale, given his strong standing in the game.

The buzz in the air hints at a potential elimination for either Ayesha Khan or Samarth Jurel. However, only time will reveal the fate of these contestants as we eagerly await the upcoming Friday to unveil who will step out of the Bigg Boss 17 house and who will continue the battle for the coveted title.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.