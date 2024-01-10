Top 5 Exclusive: Arun Srikanth becomes finalist of Bigg Boss 17?

Hyderabad: The popular reality show Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for its grand finale on January 28. With only two weeks left, the anticipation among fans is at its peak as they eagerly await the revelation of the top finalists.

The current top 9 contestants battling for the coveted trophy include Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel, and Ayesha Khan. This week, seven contestants are nominated, and one of them will bid farewell, leaving the top 8 to compete further.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey Reaches Finale?

In an exciting update for all Arun Srikanth’s supporters, a close source has now spilled beans about his status in Bigg Boss 17 house currently. Speaking to Siasat.com, the source revealed that Arun has already secured a spot in the top 5 finalists.

The source shared, “Arun Bhai has already secured a place in the top 5. Now, our wish is to witness him grab the trophy and proudly bring it back to Hyderabad. We are organizing a fan meet-up in Hyderabad on January 11 in support of Arun Bhai for victory in Bigg Boss.”

Arun Srikanth, known for his straightforward approach and unique Hyderabadi style, has captured the hearts of viewers since the beginning of the season. Arun holds the distinction of being the first contestant from Hyderabad to participate in the Bigg Boss Hindi platform.

His proud display of Hyderabadi culture has garnered positive acclaim, making him one of the most loved contestants this season. As the countdown to the finale continues, fans eagerly await confirmation of Arun’s position in the top 5.

Do you think Arun Srikanth is the deserving finalist of Bigg Boss 17? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.