Bigg Boss 17 update: Hyderabadi boy in danger zone again

Mumbai: The drama and tension continue to mount in Bigg Boss 17 as a new week brings forth a fresh set of nominations, signaling the possibility of another elimination. Last week saw the exit of wild card entrant Manasvi Mamgai, and the looming fear of eviction is once again hanging over the contestants.

For the 4th week, the list of nominated contestants has been revealed, with Hyderabadi participant Arun Srikanth finding himself in the danger zone for the second time in a row. As per Live Feed updates and latest buzz a total of 9 contestants have been nominated this week, and the nomination task is set to unfold in the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss 17 Week 4 Nominated Contestants

Mannara Chopra

Ankita Lokhande

Aishwarya Sharma

Anurag Dobhal

Samarth Jurel

Arun Srikanth Mashettey

Navid Sole

Neil Bhatt

Sunny Arya

Arun Srikanth Mashettey Gets Nominated

Arun Srikanth, known for infusing the Hyderabadi essence into the show, has been gaining admiration from fans for his unique approach, something that is happening for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss. Viewers appreciate his game and are thoroughly enjoying this new dynamic he’s bringing to the show. Many fans wish to see him reach the finale, but concerns are rising as he finds himself nominated once again.

The audience’s worry about Arun’s potential eviction is palpable, with fans eagerly waiting to see how this week’s events unfold in the show. Let’s wait and see.

