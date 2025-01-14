Bigg Boss 18: Complete list of 20 winners of all seasons

Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 18 gearing up to crown its winner on January 19, excitement is at an all-time high among fans. Over the years, Bigg Boss has given us some of the most iconic moments and celebrated winners. From its inception to the last season, here’s a complete list of all the winners, including those from the digital spinoff Bigg Boss OTT.

Bigg Boss Hindi Winners

1. Rahul Roy (Bigg Boss 1)

The Bollywood actor became the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss in 2007.

2. Ashutosh Kaushik (Bigg Boss 2)

Known for his stint in Roadies, he won the second season.

3. Vindu Dara Singh (Bigg Boss 3)

The actor charmed his way to victory.

4. Shweta Tiwari (Bigg Boss 4)

The first female winner, her win was celebrated widely.

5. Juhi Parmar (Bigg Boss 5)

Another TV star who took home the trophy.

6. Urvashi Dholakia (Bigg Boss 6)

The iconic Komolika of Indian TV was crowned the winner.

7. Gauahar Khan (Bigg Boss 7)

Her fiery personality and strong gameplay won hearts.

8. Gautam Gulati (Bigg Boss 8)

Known for his charm and individuality, Gautam was a fan favorite.

9. Prince Narula (Bigg Boss 9)

The reality king continued his winning streak with this season.

10. Manveer Gurjar (Bigg Boss 10)

The first commoner to win Bigg Boss.

11. Shilpa Shinde (Bigg Boss 11)

Her massive fan following led her to victory.

12. Dipika Kakar (Bigg Boss 12)

The TV star won hearts with her emotional journey.

13. Sidharth Shukla (Bigg Boss 13)

One of the most loved and remembered winners.

14. Rubina Dilaik (Bigg Boss 14)

Known for her fierce gameplay and confidence.

15. Tejasswi Prakash (Bigg Boss 15)

The actress charmed her way to the title.

16. MC Stan (Bigg Boss 16)

The rapper’s unique style and personality won the season.

17. Munawar Faruqui (Bigg Boss 17)

The popular standup-comedian and rapper Munawar claimed the crown with overwhelming support.

Bigg Boss OTT Winners

1. Divya Agarwal (Bigg Boss OTT 1)

She emerged as the winner of the show’s first digital edition.

2. Elvish Yadav (Bigg Boss OTT 2)

He became a household name with his win here before winning Bigg Boss 17.

3. Sana Makbul (Bigg Boss OTT 3)

TV actor Sana Makbul clinched the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 title. She defeated her close friend in the house, Naezy, to claim the trophy.

As the Bigg Boss 18 finale approaches, fans are eager to see who will join this elite list. Who will take home the trophy this season? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on the grand finale on January 19!