Bigg Boss 18: Eisha, Vivian Dsena join list of 20 contestants

Mumbai: With only a few days left until the highly anticipated premiere of Bigg Boss 18, the buzz surrounding the show is at an all-time high. The makers have been teasing fans with promos, dropping hints about the contestants without fully revealing their identities.

Several names of the confirmed contestants have been making rounds on internet. Two big names have just been confirmed and have joined the list. They are — TV actors Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh.

Vivian Dsena Finally Says Yes to Bigg Boss 18

TV star Vivian Dsena, known for his roles in popular shows like Madhubala and Shakti, has been on the Bigg Boss team’s radar for several seasons. After years of turning down offers to participate, Vivian has finally agreed to enter the Bigg Boss house. Sources close to the show revealed that the makers have been relentlessly pursuing him, and this time, Vivian has given his nod. His presence is expected to bring a massive following, as he is one of television’s most beloved actors.

Eisha Singh Joins the Lineup

Joining Vivian Dsena in the Bigg Boss house is his Sirf Tum co-star, Eisha Singh. A rising star in the television industry, Eisha has joined the show at the last minute and is rumored to be receiving a hefty payment for her participation. Fans of the actress are eagerly awaiting to see her on the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants So Far

Gurucharan Singh (TV actor) Hema Sharma (Actress) Chum Darang (Arunachalee Actress) Alice Kaushik (TV actress) Nia Sharma (TV actress) Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s life coach) Sara Arfeen Khan (Actress, Arfeen’s wife) Karanveer Mehra (TV actor) Chahat Pandey (TV actress) Muskan Bamne (TV actress) Nyrra Banerjee (TV actress) Shehzada Dhami (TV actor) Avinash Mishra (TV actor) Shilpa Shirodkar (TV actress) Eisha Singh (TV Actress) Vivian Dsena (TV Actor)

So far, the makers have revealed teaser promos for three contestants: Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, and Shehzada Dhami.

Are you ready for the Bigg Boss madness? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on BB 18.