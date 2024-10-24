Bigg Boss 18 ‘expiry soon’ tag: Bottom 2 contestants names out

In Wednesday’s episode, Bigg Boss introduced the game-changing ‘Expiry Soon’ tag and contestant Sara Arfeen Khan was the first to receive it

Mumbai: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 kept fans glued to their screens with intense drama and unexpected twists. In Wednesday’s episode, Bigg Boss introduced the game-changing ‘Expiry Soon’ tag. Contestant Sara Arfeen Khan was the first to receive this tag, putting her at risk of eviction within the next 24 hours.

In another twist, Bigg Boss gave a task to the housemates where they have rank themselve and each other based on their contributions to the show. The final say was left to Avinash and Sara Arfeen Khan, who made the following rankings:

  • Rajat Dalal
  • Vivian Dsena
  • Shilpa Shirodkar
  • Sara Arfeen Khan
  • Eisha Singh

Bigg Boss 18 Bottom 2 Contestants

However, in a surprising twist, the two contestants with the least contributions — Tajindar Bagga and Muskan Bamne who also received the dreaded ‘Expiry Soon’ tag, casting doubt on their stay in the house as well.

With Sara, Tajindar, and Muskan now facing uncertain futures, tensions are running high among the contestants. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the situation will unfold in the upcoming episodes and whether these housemates will be able to save their spots.

