Bigg Boss 18 finale: Makers remove Shrutika Arjun from show

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is sailing toward its grand finale, scheduled for January 19, after an exciting three-month journey. As the competition heats up, the makers have introduced shocking twists to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

One such twist has left fans in disbelief, a mid-week eviction has sent Shrutika Arjun home, just days before the finale.

Shrutika Arjun evicted from Bigg Boss 18

Yes, you read that right! Shrutika Arjun, one of the most talked-about contestants of the season, has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 18 house in a surprising mid-week eviction. The news has left her fans heartbroken and sparked outrage on social media.

There is going to be another eviction in Weekend Ka Vaar. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 8, 2025

Shrutika, known for her strong gameplay and entertaining presence, was considered a deserving finalist by many viewers. Fans have been quick to express their disappointment, accusing the makers of deliberately removing Shrutika to pave the way for Shilpa Shirodkar’s journey to the finale.

While Shrutika’s journey has come to an abrupt end, the drama doesn’t stop here. Another elimination is planned for Weekend Ka Vaar, where either Chahat Pandey or Rajat Dalal will bid farewell to the show. With two shocking exits in a single week, the competition is fiercer than ever, and the remaining contestants are pulling out all the stops to secure their place in the finale.

