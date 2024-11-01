Bigg Boss 18: First male contestant leaves the show, check name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 house has been a melting pot of drama and alliances, and week 4 proved no different. Tensions have been running high among housemates, with intense arguments and fractured friendships adding to the excitement. Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal’s recent clash has turned heads, while Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena’s friendship hit a rough patch, signaling new dynamics within the house.

Amid all the upheaval, the elimination game continued. So far, three contestants have exited the BB 18 house: Nyrra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, and Hema Sharma were voted out in previous weeks, and Gunratan took a voluntary exit from the show.

Shehzada Dhami Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 18

In week 4, seven contestants were up for eviction: Avinash, Shrutika, Shilpa, Arfeen Khan, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh.

And now, we have the name of the contestant who has been evicted from the house. He is none other than Shehzada Dhami. Yes, the actor has been shown the door of exit.

🚨 BREAKING! Shehzada Dhami is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss18 house. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 31, 2024

With his exit, Bigg Boss 18 is now down to 13 contestants, each vying for the ultimate win.

As the house moves forward, fans can expect even more intense showdowns, shifting loyalties, and surprise twists that are bound to keep viewers glued to their screens.

