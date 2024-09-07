Bigg Boss 18 goes big: 20 contestants expected to enter show

Mumbai: The anticipation for Bigg Boss 18 is reaching new heights as fans eagerly await the latest season of the popular reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The excitement surrounding the upcoming season is growing with each passing day, with new updates emerging regularly.

Number Of Contestants In Bigg Boss 18

Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Salman Khan (Instagram)

In a latest and hottest update, it is being said that Bigg Boss 18 will feature a record 20 contestants, a significant increase from the usual 16 or 17 participants in previous seasons. This is a historic first for the show, as the number of contestants has never been this high before. While past seasons have typically included around 16 or 17 contestants, this new format promises to bring a fresh dynamic to the house.

Rumoured Contestants Names

Speculation is also rife about the potential contestants. Some of the names being discussed include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Zaan Khan, Meera Deosthale, Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Jyoti, Faisal Shaikh, Sameera Reddy, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sunil Kumar from Stree 2, among others.

As the list of potential celebrities continues to generate buzz, fans are eager to see which stars will make it into the house. Who are you hoping to see on Bigg Boss 18?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.