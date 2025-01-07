Mumbai: The highly popular reality show Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, is gearing up for its much-anticipated grand finale on January 19. With just one week left for the curtains to drop, fans are brimming with excitement as the season inches closer to crowning its winner.

The Ticket to Finale (TTF) task, one of the most crucial moments of the show, has finally commenced, promising high drama and nail-biting action. In the latest update, all the housemates participated in a task called “Ghayal Parinda,” which determined the contenders for the prestigious Ticket to Finale.

In the task, Rajat was given the responsibility of being the “egg keeper” (Anda wala), while Chahat and Shrutika were designated as the sanchalaks. The premise was simple yet strategic: housemates had to request Rajat for eggs with their names written on them. The contestants who managed to collect the most eggs would qualify as contenders for the Ticket to Finale task.

After an intense round of egg collection, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang emerged as the top contenders, each securing seven eggs. They are now the frontrunners for the first finalist spot of Bigg Boss 18.

Who Will Be the First Finalist?

The house is buzzing with speculation as fans eagerly await the outcome. Both Vivian and Chum are strong personalities with significant fan followings, making the competition even more thrilling. Will it be the charming and composed Vivian Dsena or the fiery and determined Chum Darang who clinches the title of the first finalist?

Let’s wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.