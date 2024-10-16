Bigg Boss 18 week 2 elimination: 10 Contestants in danger zone

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is now slowly gaining momentum. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show started with 18 contestants, but Gunaratna Sadavarte exited early due to personal reasons. So, the second nominations task took place among the remaining 17 contestants.

The task took place in the last night’s episode and has brought out the competitive side of the housemates, revealing their true personalities.

Second Nomination Task

In the latest nomination task, Bigg Boss gave the house captain, Arfeen Khan, the responsibility of nominating two contestants. He chose Muskan Bamne and Tajinder Singh Bagga. Following this, Bigg Boss introduced a unique train-themed task. In this task, the nominated contestants were required to distribute snack packets to other housemates. The contestants who failed to secure any packets by the end of each round were added to the eviction list.

Bigg Boss 18 Nominated Contestants for Week 2

By the conclusion of the task, a total of ten contestants were up for eviction. The nominated housemates for Week 2 are:

Tajinder Singh Bagga Muskan Bamne Rajat Dalal Avinash Mishra Chaahat Pandey Shrutika Arjun Karan Veer Mehra Shilpa Shirodkar Hema Sharma Alice Kaushik

This comes after the elimination of Gadhraj, the donkey, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. With emotions running high and alliances shifting, the drama in the house is intensifying.

Who do you think will be the next to leave the house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.