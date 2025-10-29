Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now inching closer to its grand finale, with reports suggesting the show might end on December 7. However, buzz inside TV circles hints that the makers are planning a two-week extension along with a major twist, two contestants including a shocking wildcard entry!

Baseer Ali’s re-entry in Bigg Boss 19 on cards?

According to ongoing discussions online, Baseer Ali, who was evicted in last week’s double elimination, might make a wildcard comeback in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Rumours also suggest that he won’t be entering alone, another new contestant may join him.

Buzz has it that the second wildcard could be Akanksha Jindal, contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife. Speculations grew stronger after Salman Khan, during the October 25 Weekend Ka Vaar, made a cryptic comment about “ex-wives disclosing dangerous secrets.” Fans were quick to connect the dots, believing he hinted at Akanksha’s entry.

While there’s no official confirmation yet, excitement among fans is at an all-time high as they wait to see what twists the Bigg Boss 19 makers have in store next.