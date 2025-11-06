Bigg Boss 19: Did Gaurav Khanna confirm his spot in finale?

Mumbai: Things inside the Bigg Boss 19 house are getting intense as the show inches closer to its grand finale. With 10 weeks gone and 11 contestants still battling it out after several evictions and wildcard entries, fans are already eager to know who will secure a place in the finale.

Amid all the buzz, a bold statement by one of the season’s most popular contestants, Gaurav Khanna aka GK, has caught everyone’s attention leaving fans wondering if he just dropped a major hint about his confirmed place in the finale.

Is Gaurav Khanna confirmed finalist?

In a newly released promo, Gaurav is seen losing his cool during a heated argument with fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt. The clip shows Tanya Mittal sarcastically telling Shehbaz Badesha that he has wronged Gaurav, after which Tanya and Neelam Giri mock him by asking what he plans to do next.

An agitated Gaurav fires back, declaring that no matter what happens, he will continue to stay in the show. When Farrhana questions his identity, he responds furiously, saying he will “show the power of television.” Farrhana mocks him again, to which Gaurav confidently claims that he is both TV and Bigg Boss 19’s superstar.

What truly caught everyone’s attention was when Gaurav said that Farrhana would be clapping for him during the “show’s finale” and would be remembered as “a contestant from Gaurav Khanna’s season.”

This fiery confidence has left fans divided some praising his self-assurance, while others believe he might have unintentionally spilled the beans about his possible spot in the finale. Whether it was overconfidence or a spoiler, only time will tell!