Bigg Boss 19: Entire house in danger, another elimination on way

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now just four weeks away from its grand finale, which is expected to take place in December with no extension this year. After three shocking eliminations of Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, and Mridul Tiwari only nine contestants are left in the house, and the competition has reached an intense stage.

While fans are still discussing Mridul Tiwari’s mid-week eviction, the latest nominations update has left everyone surprised. In a rare twist, the entire house is now nominated for weekend elimination this week.

Bigg Boss 19 week 12 nominated contestants

Gaurav Khanna

Amaal Mallik

Farrhana Bhatt

Tanya Mittal

Shehbaz Badesha

Malti Chahar

Pranit More

Kunickaa Sadanand

Ashnoor Kaur

Yes, you read that right. All nine contestants are in the danger zone! With the finale inching closer, every eviction counts, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the next to leave the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Who do you think deserves to stay? Let us know your pick in the comments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.