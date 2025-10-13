Hyderabad: TV actor Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob continues to be one of the strongest and most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19. Since week one, fans, especially from Hyderabad have been passionately supporting him. However, over the past few days, viewers have noticed that the TV star has been getting very limited screen space, sparking outrage online.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the makers for allegedly sidelining and ignoring Baseer. The hashtag ‘#BBStopSideliningBaseer’ trended with over 300K posts, even trending worldwide on Sunday.

One fan wrote, “We are just asking it loud and clear, we want more screen time of #BaseerAli.” Another said, “Why are makers always ignoring #BaseerAli? If this continues, we’ll stop watching #BiggBoss19!”

Popular Bigg Boss alumni and celebrities like Manu Punjabi and Abhishek Malhan have also extended their support to Baseer, echoing fans’ frustration.

Manu : The biggest reviewer praises #BaseerAli & demand #BiggBoss to show #BaseerBob more 🔥🥺



Further says, BB STOP SIDELINING BASEER as he has so much potential in him 🔥



Comment – Your Opinion #BiggBoss #BiggBoss19 @Baseer_Bob



— The Khabri Tak (@TheKhabriTak) October 12, 2025

Interestingly, Baseer continues to dominate the popularity polls, topping the list once again in week 8 on Bigg Boss Tak, followed by Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Meanwhile, the upcoming promos hint that Baseer is finally bouncing back. In one clip, he’s seen clashing with Abhishek Bajaj after the latter pushes Amaal Mallik during the nominations task.

Looks like the makers might finally be listening to fans’ voices and Baseer Ali could be gearing up for a strong comeback in the coming episodes.