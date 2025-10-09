Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhat removed, who is the new captain?

Mumbai: Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 continues to make massive buzz among viewers with its constant twists, fiery arguments, and unexpected turns. One of the most talked-about aspects of the show every week is the captaincy task, where contestants battle it out to win power, safety, and control over the house.

The new week has brought a big change, the throne of the Bigg Boss 19 house has shifted once again. Farrhana Bhatt is no more in the power. Yes, you read that right.

Nehal Chudasama, new Bigg Boss 19 captain

As per the latest update, Nehal Chudasama has been crowned the new captain of the house, replacing Farrhana Bhatt, who had earlier ruled the house twice. The latest promo shows intense drama unfolding during the captaincy task, with contestants clashing head-on for the coveted position.

According to social media page ‘Bigg Boss Tak’, Nehal won the captaincy through a democratic vote, beating fellow contenders Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha. With this win, Nehal takes charge of the house, and her captaincy is already becoming a hot topic of discussion.

Nehal Chudasama is the new captain of #BiggBoss19 house, elected via democracy, she got the majority of votes from the contestant. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 8, 2025

While some housemates appear unhappy with the outcome, interestingly, Farrhana, despite losing her position seems genuinely happy for her best friend Nehal.

With alliances shifting and tempers soaring, it will be exciting to see how Nehal’s captaincy changes the dynamics of the Bigg Boss 19 house and whether tables will finally turn for some contestants.

