Mumbai: Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19 has become the hot topic of the town. His elimination shocked everyone including host Salman Khan and the housemates. Fans have been calling it “unfair” and are now demanding his re-entry into the house.

Ever since his exit, Baseer Ali has been making headlines with explosive revelations about his eviction, fellow contestants, and even the show’s makers. In one of his recent interviews, Baseer revealed how Farrhana Bhatt, with whom fans had shipped him throughout the season, actually reacted to his eviction.

According to Baseer, the makers did not show Farrhana’s real reaction on TV during the eviction episode.

He said, “Eviction episode mein sirf mera aur Farrhana ka ek hug dikhaya gaya wahan Jahan pe woh mujhe ek smile k saath hug kar rahi hai. But there was another hug after I ran into my bedroom to take my mom’s envelope in which I got the letter and I was leaving, Neelam came crying. When I say crying I am not saying ek aad tear behna. Bachon ki Tarah hichkiyon pe aake rona. (In the eviction episode, they only showed one hug between me and Farrhana, where she was smiling while hugging me. But there was another hug later, after I ran to my bedroom to take my mom’s envelope. Neelam came crying and when I say crying, I don’t mean a tear or two, she was sobbing like a child.)”

Baseer Ali further added, “Farrhana and I had about two minute hug where she was shaking, crying that I can’t see you go. Ek bhi clip aaya bahar? Nahi. Kyun ki show makers woh cheez ko address he nahi karna chahte. (Farrhana and I hugged for almost two minutes; she was shaking and crying, saying she couldn’t see me leave. Did even a single clip of that come out? No. Because the show makers don’t want to show that.)”

Watch the video here.

Baseer Ali and Farrhana Bhatt’s bond was one of the most talked-about parts of Bigg Boss 19. Fans adored their chemistry and even trended hashtags like #Bahana on social media. Despite their ups and downs over the two months, viewers loved their cute nok-jhok and emotional moments.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting and demanding Baseer’s re-entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house. Whether that happens or not, only time will tell.