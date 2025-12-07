Bigg Boss 19 finale: This female contestant evicted at 4th place

Tanya Mittal grabbed headlines throughout the show with her expensive wardrobe, high-fashion styling and bold storytelling that often went viral online

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th December 2025 9:23 pm IST|   Updated: 7th December 2025 9:46 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 finalists Farrhana and Tanya
Bigg Boss 19 finalists Farrhana and Tanya (Instagram)

Mumbai: In another major twist, Tanya Mittal has been evicted from Bigg Boss 19, ending her journey at fourth place. Just hours earlier, Amaal Mallik was eliminated and secured the fifth position, leaving fans shocked with back-to-back exits at the final stage.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 3

With Tanya gone, the race to the trophy has officially narrowed down to top 3 —

  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Pranit More

Tanya Mittal evicted from show

Tanya remained one of the most talked-about contestants of the season thanks to her extravagant persona that she portrayed, luxury claims, emotional revelations and her flamboyant social-media influencer background. She grabbed headlines throughout the show with her expensive wardrobe, high-fashion styling and bold storytelling that often went viral online.

“King

Her journey was not just glamour-focused; Tanya also opened up about personal struggles, heartbreaks and her rise from being a pageant winner and entrepreneur to becoming a digital personality, which kept her constantly in discussion both inside and outside the house. Whether praised or criticised, Tanya ensured she never went unnoticed.

With her exit, the spotlight is now firmly on the final three as Bigg Boss gears up for its final announcement. The finale showdown among Farrhana, Gaurav and Pranit is expected to be intense, and all eyes are now on who will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 19 tonight.

