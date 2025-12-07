Results out: Confirmed top 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 19

The trophy winner will be announced tonight, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who takes the title home

Published: 7th December 2025 9:40 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 finalists and host Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 19 finalists and host Salman Khan

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over! After three months of intense drama, emotions and constant twists, Bigg Boss 19 is all set to conclude tonight with the winner announcement expected shortly. The grand finale shoot is already underway inside the house and will begin airing at 9 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

Top 5 finalists

This season’s top 5 finalists were —

  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Pranit More
  • Tanya Mittal
  • Amaal Mallik.

All of them enjoyed massive discussion and spotlight throughout the journey.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Eliminations

So far, the names of two contestants have come forward who are officially out of the finale race. Amaal Mallik has been evicted at 5th place, followed by Tanya Mittal, who exited on 4th place, ending her journey just before the final round.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 3

With their eviction, the show has finally declared its top 3 contestants of season 19 —

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Pranit More

The trophy winner will be announced tonight, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who takes the title home.

Which contestant do you think will win Bigg Boss 19 tonight? Tell us in the comments below!

Published: 7th December 2025 9:40 pm IST

