Mumbai: It has been confirmed that Amaal Mallik is out of the race for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19. After hours of speculation and buzz among fans, confirmation came The Khabri. With his exit, the show now advances with its top four finalists: Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt, all set to battle it out in the finale airing tonight at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.

For many viewers, Amaal’s eviction comes as a surprise. He had been considered one of the strongest contenders, given his prominence during the season. But now, his journey has come to an end at 5th place.

Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 Journey

Amaal Mallik, born in Mumbai on June 16, 1990, is not a stranger to fame. The composer-singer has carved a successful career in Bollywood, known for his work in films such as Kabir Singh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Airlift. He earned wide acclaim, including a Filmfare Award for Best Music Album in 2019.

Yet despite his musical success, Amaal often felt that the public knew his songs, not the man behind them. Ahead of joining Bigg Boss 19, he admitted that people frequently mistaken him for other celebrities, including his own brother Armaan Malik or even well-known Bollywood actors, purely on the basis of looks. By entering the show, he sought a chance to let audiences connect his face and personality with his music.

Inside the house, Amaal’s presence always sparked discussion. From revealing deeply personal struggles, including past depression, family rifts, and identity issues, to speaking openly about mental health and the hardships of navigating Bollywood’s competitive world, Amaal turned heads with his honesty.

At the same time, his journey was turbulent. Frequent conflicts, outspoken remarks, and controversial confrontations made him equally loved and criticised. His strong opinions, emotional outbursts, and public airing of grievances, including debates over nepotism and fairness in the industry kept him at the centre of the season’s drama.

From the very first day, our 𝐀𝐜𝐡𝐚 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐆𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚 walked in with nothing but honesty & fire in his heart. His journey has seen all the emotions…all the ups & all the downs. But one thing stayed constant, his efforts to… pic.twitter.com/5rSLr2iMa2 — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) December 6, 2025

Amaal Mallik Bigg Boss 19 salary

Adding to the buzz around Amaal was his pay scale on the show. According to reports, he was the second-highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 19, earning approximately Rs 1.25 lakh per day for his stay inside the house. Gaurav Khanna was the highest paid this season.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale details

With Amaal Mallik now out, the stage is set for a finale featuring Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt. Bigg Boss 19’s conclusion promises high drama, emotional farewells, and a fierce competition for the trophy.

For Amaal, although his journey ends short of the finale, his season will be remembered as one of the most talked-about.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates and reaction once the finale airs.