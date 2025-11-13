Bigg Boss 19 has pre-decided winner? The Khabri reveals name

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has once again found itself at the centre of controversy as viewers accuse the makers of bias and scripting the reality show. The discussion exploded on social media after three shocking eliminations of Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and most recently Mridul Tiwari leaving fans convinced that the show is “fixed” this season.

Bigg Boss 19 has fixed winner?

Adding more fuel to the fire, popular social media handle The Khabri made a bold claim on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the makers already have a pre-decided winner. “Makers have made Bigg Boss 19 so predictable. Kunickaa Sadanand and Amaal Mallik are among the makers’ nepotism quota of finalists. And Gaurav Khanna is their pre-decided winner,” the tweet read.

Soon after, social media erupted with divided opinions. While some agreed that Gaurav Khanna could be the chosen one, others speculated that Farrhana Bhatt might actually be the “fixed winner” of this season.

As debates intensify and fans express frustration over the alleged bias, all eyes are now on the grand finale scheduled for December 7, when the truth behind these rumours will finally be revealed.