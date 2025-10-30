Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19, one of India’s most talked-about reality shows, continues to dominate social media with its high drama, shocking eliminations, and intense confrontations. Amid all the buzz, what’s grabbing headlines once more is Salman Khan’s massive paycheck for hosting the show.

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Fees

Salman Khan, who first joined Bigg Boss as host in Season 4, continues to be the face and soul of the show even after more than a decade. It is said that he keep increasing his remuneration every season.

Several reports claim that the superstar is charging between Rs 120 to Rs 150 crore for 15 weeks of hosting Bigg Boss 19. Producer Rishi Negi from Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India has now reacted to these speculations. Speaking to India Today, Negi said, “This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumour is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny. For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I am a happy person.”

Rishi Negi also addressed long-standing claims of Salman being biased towards certain contestants. He revealed that the actor is deeply involved in the creative process and personally reviews key moments from the show before the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. “He has a huge buy-in on what’s happening inside the house. We, as creators, also have our viewpoint, and we merge it with audience feedback to design the weekend episodes,” he explained.

Is the actor quitting show soon?

As for rumours of Salman Khan quitting the show, Negi clarified that the actor remains emotionally attached to Bigg Boss. “There have been times when he felt he couldn’t do it anymore, but now he has a huge emotional connection with the show. You can see it in the way he gets involved on stage it comes from within,” he shared.