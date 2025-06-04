Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is already stirring excitement online as buzz around the upcoming season continues to grow. With Salman Khan returning as host, speculations about the celebrity line-up are keeping fans on their toes. Several popular female names are reportedly being considered for the reality show and the latest to join the list is none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star, Munmun Dutta.

Munmun Dutta in Bigg Boss 19?

According to reports, Munmun Dutta, who plays the much-loved character Babita ji, has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 19. While there’s no official confirmation yet, this isn’t the first time her name has been associated with the show. Over the years, there have been frequent rumours of her being approached, but the actress has turned down the offers.

Interestingly, Munmun had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house briefly as a challenger. She has also openly expressed her love for the show in past interviews, which has sparked curiosity, will she finally say yes this time?

Female Celebs Approached for Bigg Boss 19

Here’s a look at some of the other female celebrities who are reportedly in talks for Bigg Boss 19:

1. Gautami Kapoor

2. Khushi Dubey

3. Munmun Dutta

4. Daisy Shah

5. Moon Banerjee

6. Apoorva Mukhija

7. Arishfa Khan (social media influencer)

The official list of contestants is expected to be revealed by the end of this month.

As per early speculations, Bigg Boss 19 is likely to premiere on July 30, 2025, and will continue airing until January 2026. With such an exciting line-up in the works, fans are eagerly waiting to see who makes it to the final list.