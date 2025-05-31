Mumbai: One of India’s most loved reality shows, Bigg Boss 19, is all set to hit television screens soon with Salman Khan returning as the host once again. With each passing season, the show continues to raise curiosity and excitement among fans, and this year is no different.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly take a different route by not including any YouTubers or social media influencers. This season is expected to feature only celebrities from the television and film industry, making it a star-studded affair like old seasons.

As the buzz continues to grow, eight names have surfaced online as tentative contestants for the upcoming season. Check out the list below along with brief details and photos.

Bigg Boss 19 tentative contestants list

1. Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor

The popular TV couple is among the first names reportedly approached. Known for their powerful performances in both TV and films, it will be their first stint on a reality show if everything goes as planned.

2. Sharad Malhotra

Famous for shows like Naagin, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Sharad has been approached and could be seen entering the Bigg Boss house if all goes well.

3. Neel Motwani

Seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Waaris, Neel Motwani’s name is also being considered for the show.

4. Khushi Dubey

The Jaadu Teri Nazar actress, who enjoys a strong fan base, is likely to join the Bigg Boss 19 house. Reports suggest she may even exit her current show if she accepts the offer.

5. Shashank Vyas

Known for Balika Vadhu and Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Shashank has been offered the show. However, there is no confirmation from his side yet.

6. Daisy Shah

Salman Khan’s Jai Ho co-star and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Daisy Shah might also join the BB19 house, adding more glamour to the season.

7. Moon Banerjee

A seasoned actress with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to her credit, Moon Banerjee has also reportedly been approached for the upcoming season.

While these names are tentative and subject to change before the show begins, they have already left fans excited. It was being reported that Bigg Boss OTT 4 has been scrapped this year and season 19 will go on for 5.5 months. The show was reportedly supposed to start in July and Salman Khan would shoot for the promo in June.

But latest reports suggest that Bigg Boss OTT 4 is happening and it will most likely begin in July last week and Bigg Boss 19 will begin in October. However, there is no official update on the premiere date yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the latest scoops and confirmed updates on Bigg Boss 19 contestants!