Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more intense with each passing day, as the drama, fights, and emotions inside the house continue to escalate. Wednesday’s episode is expected to be another explosive one, with a major clash between Malti Chahar and house captain Nehal Chudasama grabbing everyone’s attention.

The makers have dropped a new promo that has already gone viral, showing Malti making a shocking remark that has become the latest talking point among viewers.

Nehal Chudasama Vs Malti Chahar in Bigg Boss 19

In the promo, Nehal, who is the current captain, is seen deciding that halwa will be made in the kitchen and instructs everyone not to interfere with her decision. Malti, however, mocks her, saying, “Ganda halwa banega.” What began as light banter soon turned ugly when Malti added, “Next time kapde pehen kar baat karna mere se,” a comment that instantly left Nehal furious.

Malti Chahar says to Nehal Chudasama, "Next time Kapde pehn kar baat karna mujhse," #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/z2KDH1PJtP — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 14, 2025

Baseer Ali intervenes, defending Nehal and warning Malti that her words sound inappropriate. But Malti snaps back, telling him not to interfere. The argument quickly escalates, with Nehal responding, “Aara hai beech mein vo ab kya?” to which Malti retorts, “Bakwas karne aaya hai beech mein chup.”

The fight turns personal when Nehal questions Malti’s attitude and achievements, saying, “Kahi se bhi uth kar aate aur phir logo ko puchte ho, tumne kiya kya hai life mein,” indirectly referring to Malti’s earlier spat with Farrhana Bhatt.

The promo ends with Kunickaa Sadanand siding with Nehal and confronting Malti, saying, “What the hell did you say?” leaving the house divided once again.

Fans are now waiting eagerly to see how this heated argument unfolds in tonight’s episode and more importantly, how Salman Khan will react to Malti’s controversial comment during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

What’s your take on this fight? Comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.