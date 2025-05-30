Mumbai: Buzz around Bigg Boss 19 has already kicked off, and excitement among fans is soaring high. From speculated premiere dates to Salman Khan’s much-awaited return as the host, everything about the upcoming season is grabbing headlines.

And this year, there’s a twist that’s got fans even more curious. Insiders revealed that the gates of the Bigg Boss house have been closed for social media influencers and YouTubers this time around!

Yes, you read that right! Unlike the last few seasons, where digital creators made their presence felt and at times even overshadowed the TV celebs, this season will mark a return to the show’s original format. The makers have reportedly decided to include only television and Bollywood stars in Bigg Boss 19, putting an end to influencer entries for now.

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor in talks?

Adding to the excitement, the names of popular television couple Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are now surfacing online. Accordidng to Telly Chakkar, the makers have approached the real-life couple to join the show.

Known for their remarkable journey from daily soaps to Bollywood films, this would mark their first venture into the reality TV space.

Discussions are said to be ongoing, and while there’s no official confirmation yet, fans are already thrilled at the thought of seeing the couple together in the Bigg Boss house. If they agree, it will be one of the biggest surprises of the season giving viewers a chance to witness their chemistry up close, beyond the screen.

According to early updates, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to go on air in July 2025. Preparations for the telecast and streaming are already underway, and more updates about the final contestant list and promos are likely to drop soon.

With Salman Khan back, a fresh format, and some big names potentially entering the house, Bigg Boss 19 already looks promising!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates from the world of Bigg Boss.