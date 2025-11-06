Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more entertaining and spicier as it inches closer to its grand finale. Last week, Pranit More’s unexpected exit left fans both shocked and furious, with many demanding his immediate return.

And now, their wishes have finally come true!

Pranit More Bigg Boss 19 re-entry

A week after his exit, Pranit More has re-entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, much to the delight of both the contestants and viewers. His return was marked by a fun surprise, The Pranit More Show, which brought smiles and laughter to everyone inside the house. His re-entry will be showcased in today’s or tomorrow’s episode.

He’s not trending — he’s being remembered. That’s the difference between fame and legacy.

KING PRANIT IS COMING#PranitMore#PranitMore𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Th2cu98PHi — MA (@Mayuri_varma_) November 5, 2025

For those unaware, Pranit had to leave the show due to health issues as he was down with severe dengue and required medical attention. After days of recovery and medical observation, he is now fit and back in action.

Fans are overjoyed with his comeback and can’t wait to see how his re-entry shakes up the dynamics of the BB 19 house. It will be interesting to watch how the tables turn with Pranit back in the game!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.