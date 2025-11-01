Mumbai: The latest update from Bigg Boss 19 has left fans both shocked and concerned. Reports suggest that contestant Pranit More has been eliminated from the show, a weekend ka vaar twist that has taken everyone by surprise. However, multiple insider updates hint that there’s more to the story.

Speculations are rife that Pranit has not been officially evicted but has been taken out of the house due to health reasons. According to sources, he is currently hospitalised after being diagnosed with severe dengue.

Get Well soon Pranit



I knew it — it’s Dengue! Even ex-contestants had the same issue in that house. Why doesn’t #BiggBoss care about this? Please take action 🙏



Wishing #PranitMore a speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W9E2eUvap7 — 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐜 (@Fc_Pranitmore) November 1, 2025

One insider claimed, “Salman Khan first announced that Pranit More was safe in the voting. However, after receiving his medical reports, it was decided that he needs treatment, so he will be leaving the show. Until 11:00 P.M., Pranit was in the secret room, and the makers gave him and his family the option to decide whether he wanted to continue or not. Pranit is now out of the show and is currently in the hospital. There are strong chances that he might return soon.”

It's Confirmed Guys from the Pranit Team .



Pranit More is not in the Secret Room. He is in Hospital right now .His health is serious.



Please refrain from Trolling and pray for him. #BB19 #BiggBoss19 #PranitMore — Mafia. (@RoSixSharma) October 31, 2025

While fans initially believed he was sent to the secret room, new reports suggest otherwise. The makers have not issued any official confirmation yet regarding his current status or possible return.

For now, fans are sending their best wishes to Pranit More, hoping for his speedy recovery and return to the Bigg Boss 19 house soon.