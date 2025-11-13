Mumbai: Just when fans thought Bigg Boss 19 couldn’t get any more dramatic, a fresh controversy has hit the show, this time involving contestant Farrhana Bhatt and her alleged connection with one of the show’s top directors.

According to multiple social media discussions and unverified rumours circulating online, Farrhana is said to be allegedly dating Endemol’s director, Sarvesh Singh. This claim has sparked serious questions about alleged bias and favouritism on the show, especially since Farrhana was brought back into the house after her early elimination in the first week.

The controversy deepens further as former Endemol creative director Bhaskar Bhatt, who now manages a celebrity PR firm, is also said to be close to Farrhana. He has been seen promoting voting appeals for her on his Instagram stories, which has only added more fuel to the fire.

So she is the real Nepo baby of @EndemolShineIND who has connections with endemol's Sarvesh Singh (current director) and Bhaskar Bhatt(worked as creative director at endemol, now handling celebrity pr company).



Bhaskar Bhatt also makes voting appeals for her and make visits in… pic.twitter.com/akZihpGGMt — Dr.A. (@AkshUtopia) November 12, 2025

Some fan theories even suggest that these alleged connections might have influenced the unexpected evictions of contestants Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, though there is no concrete proof to support these claims.

As of now, Farrhana Bhatt’s team has not released any official statement addressing the rumours. The buzz, however, continues to grow louder as the show races toward its finale.

Looks like Bigg Boss 19 is serving as much drama off-screen as it is on-screen

