Mumbai: Bigg Boss, one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television, has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. Fans eagerly wait for new seasons every year, but this time, speculations about Bigg Boss OTT 4 and Bigg Boss 19 being cancelled lefts everyone confused and disappointed.

For the past few weeks, it has been widely circulated that Banijay Asia (Endemol Shine) has stepped back from producing two of the biggest reality shows — Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. This left fans wondering about the future of their favourite reality drama.

However, putting all rumours to rest, there is finally some good news for Bigg Boss fans! The show is very much on and happening this year. As reported earlier, Bigg Boss OTT 4 has been cancelled, and instead, Bigg Boss 19 (the TV version) will kickstart earlier than expected.

Since the debut of Bigg Boss OTT in 2021, the makers have followed a fixed schedule — OTT in June followed by the TV version in late September or early October. But with Bigg Boss OTT 4 reportedly shelved, Bigg Boss 19 is now likely to premiere in July this year.

According to a fresh report in Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 19 is definitely happening and will continue to be produced by Endemol Shine India. Salman Khan has also been confirmed as the host once again, and he is expected to begin shooting the season’s first promo by the end of June.

Why Were There Rumours of Cancellation?

In April this year, several reports hinted at the possible cancellation of Bigg Boss 19 due to major setbacks. One of the key reasons was the withdrawal of the show’s biggest sponsor, creating funding issues. There were also talks about the show possibly shifting to a new channel Sony TV amid creative differences between Endemol Shine India and Colors TV.

For those unaware, Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 18 earlier this year, beating Vivian Dsena in the grand finale. He took home the Bigg Boss 18 trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

With the confirmation of Bigg Boss 19, excitement is once again building among fans, who can’t wait to see what drama, twists, and surprises the new season will bring!