Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more exciting with each passing day. All contestants are putting in their best efforts to make their presence felt in the house, and one such contestant who has been winning hearts since week one is Baseer Ali aka Baseer Bob.

Baseer, who made a fiery entry into the show, was unstoppable during the initial weeks. However, his screen time gradually reduced as episodes progressed, with fans noticing he was barely seen for even a minute or two. This led to outrage on social media, with hashtags like “#BBStopSideliningBaseer” trending big on X (formerly Twitter).

Baseer Ali’s Hyderabadi spirit takes over Bigg Boss 19

And now, a video of Baseer is going viral where he is seen promising his fans from Hyderabad that he will win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy and bring it to the city.

In the clip, Baseer says, “Jis din bhi niklunga sabse pehle kya khaunga? Biryani, Biryani, Biryani..” (The day I step out, what’s the first thing I’ll eat? Biryani, Biryani, Biryani!”) Looks like Baseer is missing the world-famous Hyderabadi Biryani big time!

He further adds, “Mere peeche animal hai, bohot danger insaan ke roop mein khatarnaak jinnat hai jinnaat. Dost banaleke baitha tha mein, dar gaya.(There’s an animal behind me, a dangerous spirit in human form. I befriended them, but now I’m scared).”

In the video, Farrhana Bhatt and Abhishek Bajaj are seen seated behind him in the living area.

“Ek Hyderabadi kitto pe bhaari padta dekho!”

Baseer further added, “Lekin ab jo game ka jo shot hai, ab 7 week hogaye, aatwa hafta chalra. Ab shot dikhlana padta yeh show pe. Bahaut hogaya. Ab tak inlogon ku samajh mein aagaya toh achi baat hai, nai toh batana padta. Ek Hyderabadi kitto pe bhaari padta dekho ab. Kuch bhi hojao, jeetna apne ku ich hai. (It’s been seven weeks, now the eighth week is going on. Time to show my real game. Enough is enough. If people have understood it by now, good, otherwise I’ll have to show them. Watch how a Hyderabadi can overpower everyone. No matter what, I’m determined to win).”

He ends by saying, “Aaj tak Hyderabad se ek bhi winner nai tha. Bigg Boss 19 ki trophy Hyderabad ku ayingi Inshallah. (Till today, there hasn’t been a single winner from Hyderabad. The Bigg Boss 19 trophy will come to Hyderabad, Inshallah).”

Baseer talking to his audience is one of the best moment we all can witness 😉#BaseerAli #Bahana #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/WZGPoMxbrJ — A L E X (@urAlex_) October 15, 2025

For the unversed, Arun Mashettey, also from Hyderabad, participated in Bigg Boss 17 and made it to the top 5 but couldn’t win.

Now, fans are eagerly watching to see if Baseer Ali will fulfill his promise and finally bring home the prestigious Bigg Boss trophy to Hyderabad!