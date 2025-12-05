Mumbai: Just a day more and Bigg Boss 19 will finally get its winner of the 2025 season. After 15 weeks of a roller-coaster ride filled with drama, fights, laughter and entertainment, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is all set to pull its curtains down. Viewers are already on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting to know who will lift the trophy this year.

This season’s top 5 finalists fighting for the coveted title are: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Trophy Photo

In the middle of all the excitement, the makers amped up the buzz by unveiling a stunning glimpse of the Bigg Boss 19 winner’s trophy in last night’s episode. Bigg Boss called all the finalists into the assembly room one last time, revealing the breathtaking trophy that left every contestant wide-eyed with excitement.

🚨 BIGG BOSS 19 WINNER TROPHY – Rate the trophy! 🏆



And… guess who will be holding it on 7th Dec? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hr6UZoWN3p — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2025

The trophy showcases two human hands entirely covered in shimmering silver crystals, touching at the fingertips to create a triangular, steeple-like shape. Beneath this arch sits a large gold-rimmed, crystal-studded “BB” emblem, symbolising the power and prestige of the Bigg Boss legacy.

Fans are calling it the most expensive-looking trophy ever, thanks to the thousands of sparkling crystals covering the sculpted hands.

The Grand Finale will stream live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar at 9 PM on 7 December 2025, while television viewers can catch the grand climax on Colours TV at 10:30 PM.

With the glittering trophy now revealed and the finale just hours away, one question remains, who do you think will walk away with the Bigg Boss 19 trophy? Comment below!