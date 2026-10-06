Mumbai: Singer Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the early fan-favourites on Bigg Boss 20. However, recent reports about his health and a possible exit from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show left fans worried. As Qazi is once again trending across social media, let’s have a look at how much he is said to be charging for his stint on the show.

Qazi Touqeer’s salary per week

As per figures circulating online, Qazi Touqeer is rumoured to be charging around Rs 7 to Rs 8 lakh per week for his participation in Bigg Boss 20. The singer, who rose to fame after winning Fame Gurukul, has also been gaining attention for his stint inside the house. He was recently voted the Audience Choice Style Icon of the season, winning a Rs 2 lakh gift voucher.

Concern among fans grew after social media reports claimed that Qazi had been diagnosed with dengue and had left the Bigg Boss 20 house for medical treatment. Some reports even suggested that the singer had been forced to quit the show due to his health.

Family’s statement

However, Qazi’s family and team have now clarified that the reports of his exit are not true. In a statement shared on his Instagram Stories, Team Qazi addressed his fans, who are fondly referred to as the “Qazi Family”.

The statement said that Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking rest whenever possible. The team further revealed that he recently felt weak and low on energy, following which he was taken to the in-house medical room for a routine check-up.

His team also said that they remain in constant touch with the Bigg Boss producers regarding his health. Despite feeling unwell, Qazi continues to participate in the house activities and entertain viewers.

For now, the family’s statement has put an end to the speculation surrounding Qazi Touqeer’s alleged exit, with the singer continuing his Bigg Boss 20 journey despite his health setback.