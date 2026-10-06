Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has been making headlines both inside and outside the house ever since the season began. However, the singer has now found himself at the centre of concern after rumours claimed that he had been evicted from the show due to health issues.

Speculations are also rife that Qazi has been diagnosed with dengue and is battling a high fever. Some reports also claimed that he had been temporarily taken out of the Bigg Boss house for medical treatment and could return after a few days.

🚨BIG BREAKING



WTH, #QaziTouqeer Has Been Evicted From Bigg Boss House Due To Medical Reasons.😱



Report Says He Is Diagnosed With Dengue Which Can Be Very Very Dangerous. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — Oogy janta Party (OJP) (@TrollingZone0) October 6, 2026

🚨 BIGG BOSS UPDATE 🚨



Unconfirmed news, but Qazi Touqeer has reportedly been diagnosed with Dengue. He has been taken outside the Bigg Boss 20 house and is currently in the medical room.He will be back in the house after 2–3 days.



Get well soon, Qazi! ❤️🙏#BB20 #QaziTouqeer… — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) October 6, 2026

However, Qazi Touqeer’s family has now clarified that the contestant continues to remain inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Qazi Touqeer’s family issues statement

As concern among his fans grew, Qazi’s family shared an update about his health and asked fans not to panic.

In the statement, the family said that Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days and has been taking rest whenever possible. They added that he was recently feeling low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by a doctor.

The family further clarified that Qazi continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house and that they are in touch with the show’s team regarding his well-being. They also thanked fans for their love and prayers and said that Qazi continues to participate in the show and entertain the housemates despite taking things a little easy.

The statement ended with a message to fans: “REST. RECOVER. AND ROAR BACK, ROCKSTAR!”

❤️ A HEARTFELT UPDATE FOR THE QAZI FAMILY ❤️



Our Rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance.



Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to… — Qazi Touqeer (@qazitouqeerr) October 6, 2026

Why is he a fan favourite

Qazi Touqeer has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 20 since the very beginning. His energetic personality, entertaining antics and strong screen presence have helped him build a dedicated fan following.

The singer has also delivered several viral and humorous moments during his stay in the house. Many viewers have rallied behind him as an underdog, particularly when he has found himself involved in arguments or conflicts with other contestants.

His supporters often describe him as genuine and resilient, while his ability to keep participating despite health concerns has further strengthened his image among fans.

For now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Qazi Touqeer remains inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, although he is currently dealing with health issues and has been advised to take rest.