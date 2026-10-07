Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer breaks down, reason? Arishfa Khan

The image captures Qazi’s emotional moment, but does not establish what led to the confrontation or the exact words exchanged.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Two contestants from Bigg Boss 20 in a tense confrontation scene.
Instagram - Arishfa Khan & Qazi Touqeer

Mumbai: An emotional fallout between Qazi and Arishfa has brought their equation under the spotlight. After Arishfa told him she was cutting ties with him, a visibly upset Qazi struggled to hold back his tears.

The exchange took a painful turn when Arishfa spoke harshly to him while making her decision clear. Qazi was later seen sitting alone in a chair, wiping his eyes. The moment captured his reaction to the fallout, with the focus shifting from their disagreement to the emotional impact it had on him.

In the image from the scene, Qazi sits with his legs crossed and a hand near his eyes. Dressed in a mustard shirt and blue jeans, he appears visibly affected as he processes what happened between them.

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While Arishfa’s decision marks a strain in their equation, the reason behind the fallout remains unclear from the material shared. The image captures Qazi’s emotional moment, but does not establish what led to the confrontation or the exact words exchanged.

For now, their bond faces an uncertain future. Will the two return to the conversation once tempers settle, or will Arishfa stand by her decision to cut ties?

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Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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