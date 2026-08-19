Mumbai: With Bigg Boss 20 just around the corner, the excitement surrounding Salman Khan’s reality show is reaching new heights. The upcoming season is set to premiere on September 6, and while the makers are yet to officially unveil the complete contestant lineup, several details about the show have already started making their way online.

Now, a fresh report has revealed an interesting detail about the contracts signed by Bigg Boss contestants, including provisions that could determine how long certain contestants remain in the game.

Bigg Boss 20 contract details

According to a fresh report by Indian Express, contestants are offered a minimum guarantee as part of their contracts. This essentially assures them a certain period of safety inside the Bigg Boss house.

Under such an arrangement, a contestant could remain safe for a mutually agreed period even if nominated for eviction, unless they violate a major rule of the show.

Once the guaranteed period ends, however, their journey reportedly depends on their performance and audience support.

The report further states that contestants generally sign these contracts shortly before, or on the day of, the grand premiere with Salman Khan. Until then, they remain bound by the clauses mentioned in their non-disclosure agreements.

Are Top 5 or Top 6 already decided?

The biggest revelation in the report, however, concerns the final stages of the game.

A source close to the show reportedly told The Indian Express that while no contestant is promised victory, certain contestants may be assured that they will make it to the top 5 or top 6.

The ultimate winner, however, is not decided at the beginning of the season. Once the competition reaches its final stage and the top 5 or top 6 contestants are determined, they reportedly sign a separate winner contract.

This contract lays down the terms applicable to the winner and states that the final result depends on factors including audience votes and performance inside the house. Contestants who fail to win reportedly cannot later accuse the makers of bias based on the terms of the agreement.

So, while the report suggests that some contestants could have a top 5 or top 6 assurance, it does not mean that the winner is decided in advance.

Bigg Boss 20 confirmed contestants

Meanwhile, several names have been linked to Bigg Boss 20 ahead of its premiere. Among the names reportedly confirmed or strongly linked to the upcoming season are Rajat Bedi, Niti Taylor, Ashish Chanchlani, Geeta Basra, Showik Chakraborty and Khushi Dubey, among others.

With the premiere just weeks away, the reported contract details have added another layer of intrigue to the upcoming season.

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